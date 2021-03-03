NHC Sheriff’s Office seeks help to find missing 10-year-old girl

Assatah Pelzer was last seen getting off the school bus at 6th and Meares Streets at around 3 p.m. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | March 2, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 9:16 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 10-year-old girl last seen getting off the school bus at 6th and Meares Streets around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon is missing.

Assatah Pelzer is 5′3″ and weighs 128 pounds. She is medium build with brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a white shirt and black fuzzy zip-up sweatshirt. She was carrying a purple, pink, and blue backpack and was coming home from Lake Forest Academy.

Anyone who has any information, please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (910) 798-4200.

