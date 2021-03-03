Lock up Litter program aims to keep roadways clean in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Roadside litter has become an ever-present problem along streets in the Cape Fear Region which is why the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office along with Keep Brunswick County Beautiful are teaming up to reduce litter with the Lock up Litter program.
“Residents can help by clicking on the link below and reporting areas that are especially problematic, or by volunteering to help pick up litter,” according to the BCSO.
While there are other programs that aim to reduce litter, like inmate work crews, since Brunswick County is so large it takes a little extra help to keep things clean. Residents can also use the link to report littered areas and bring it to the attention of officials.
It’s not just Brunswick County either, state lawmakers have introduced a bill, House Bill 100, that would increase penalties for those found littering.
“It also creates the Cops Clean NC program, allocating $500,000 to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to provide grants to sheriff’s offices in rural counties to pay overtime for officers’ efforts to clean up litter,” WECT previously reported.
Complaints about excess litter have been on the rise in New Hanover County and Wilmington as well.
