Kure Beach warns residents from using MOTSU land for recreational purposes

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - People in Kure Beach might think that a the area of land behind Settlers Lane that was recently cleared makes for a perfect trail to walk dogs or to ride bikes, but the town is warning people from doing just that.
It’s because the two beach towns on Pleasure Island aren’t the only government entities on Pleasure Island, the federal government also owns a portion of the island. The Military Ocean Terminal at Sunny Point or MOTSU owns a significant portion of the island as a ‘buffer zone’ and apparently, a fire lane has recently been cleared behind a street in the town.
The Town of Kure Beach is letting people know that anyone caught using that path could face some serious consequences.
“The Town has been informed and sent photos of individuals walking and walking with their bikes and dogs along the recently cleared Fire Lane that’s runs behind Settlers Lane. This area is Department of Defense property and trespassing is a federal crime with a penalty of two hundred fifty dollars. Kure Beach has always tried to work with and be a good neighbor to MOTSU. Let’s continue that behavior and stay off the Fire Lane,” according to an email from the town.
For those looking to take a stroll on Pleasure Island, the Town of Carolina Beach offers the Island Greenway for people to use without risk of getting a citation. When the greenway was being built, the Town of Kure Beach decided not to join in on the project to create a true island-long trail, instead, the trail ends at the end of Carolina Beach.
Kure Beach has recently signaled that it was interested in creating a pathway of its own connecting the town to the Island Greenway.
