First Alert Forecast: dry pattern setting in over southeast North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a changing sky. Earlier showers delivered about two-tenths of an inch of rain to Wilmington; there was a little less to the north and several tenths more for some spots south of the city. Temperatures struggled through the 40s under the drab clouds and amid chilly northeast breezes, but a drying and brightening afternoon sky should help incorporate some 50s and maybe even isolated lower 60s. All of the Cape Fear Region will be able to see a nice sunset just after 6 p.m.
In your First Alert Forecast for the longer range... Thursday looks sunny and seasonable, Friday will be equally bright but cooler, and the weekend continues to trend chilly and mainly dry. Another warming trend is setting up for next week as high pressure drifts offshore. The only shower chance over the next seven days is a small one Saturday, as weak trough moves through the region. Catch more details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any place you choose with your WECT Weather App!
