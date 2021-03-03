First Alert Forecast: dry pattern setting in over southeast North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a changing sky. Earlier showers delivered about two-tenths of an inch of rain to Wilmington; there was a little less to the north and several tenths more for some spots south of the city. Temperatures struggled through the 40s under the drab clouds and amid chilly northeast breezes, but a drying and brightening afternoon sky should help incorporate some 50s and maybe even isolated lower 60s. All of the Cape Fear Region will be able to see a nice sunset just after 6 p.m.