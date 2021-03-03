First Alert Forecast: cold rain to make quick exit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a changing sky. After morning rainclouds, some afternoon sun is likely to emerge. Rain will total between 0.25 and 0.75 inches for most of the Cape Fear Region; locally lower amounts are possible north of a Whiteville-to-Wilmington line and locally higher amounts are possible south of that same line. Under the drab clouds and amid chilly northeast breezes, temperatures ought to struggle through the 40s for much of Wednesday, but any afternoon sun should help incorporate some 50s and maybe even isolated lower 60s.
In your First Alert Forecast for the longer range... Thursday looks sunny and seasonable, Friday will be equally bright but cooler, and the weekend continues to trend chilly and mainly dry. Catch more details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any place you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.