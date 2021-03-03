First Alert Forecast: cold rain to make quick exit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a changing sky. After morning rainclouds, some afternoon sun is likely to emerge. Rain will total between 0.25 and 0.75 inches for most of the Cape Fear Region; locally lower amounts are possible north of a Whiteville-to-Wilmington line and locally higher amounts are possible south of that same line. Under the drab clouds and amid chilly northeast breezes, temperatures ought to struggle through the 40s for much of Wednesday, but any afternoon sun should help incorporate some 50s and maybe even isolated lower 60s.