Experts help Brunswick County residents with tornado recovery process

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Piecing back together what’s left of your home after a natural disaster is never easy.
Dozens of families are still recovering from the deadly tornado that touched down two weeks ago in Brunswick County and experts gathered Tuesday to help residents navigate the recovery process.
“Just as soon as you think you’re probably [going to] die, it’s gone — probably 10 seconds over your house, then its off,” said Ocean Ridge Plantation resident Dave Powers.
Powers and other homeowners are now in the process of rebuilding their homes — and their lives — after last month’s deadly tornado.
On Tuesday, a group of recovery experts organized a meeting to give the residents of Ocean Ridge Plantation advice so their repairs are done the right way.
“You want to make sure you are properly vending your contractors, that you are comfortable with the person that you are going to choose to do the repairs to your home, and that the estimate you get from the insurance company addresses all your damages,” said Southern Loss Consultants representative Rob Izzo.
Advice was also shared about protecting homes once the repairs are done so residents are prepared for a future severe weather event.
“Whenever people perchance insure, many times, they don’t understand what it is or how it works and because of that, they shut their brains down and don’t really listen or anything. So when they go to make these decisions, they are using an insurance product they know very little about and that’s a very dangerous place to be,” said Melissa Hunt, CEO of Heritage Tax and Retirement Advisors
As everyone in Southeastern North Carolina knows, it’s not about if the next storm is going to happen, it’s about when. So, it’s about making sure the structure is secure.
“Now you’re living in a house that’s been built — and now you gotta rebuild it again,” said resident Dave Powers, one of the Ocean Ridge Plantation survivors.
For those who missed the information session today, another one will be held at St. Luke Lutheran church in Ocean Isle Beach Thursday, from noon to 1 p.m.
