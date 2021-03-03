Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle on S. College Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A bicyclist died after a collision with a motor vehicle on S. College Road Tuesday night.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of S. College Road at approximately 10:30 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a man in critical condition. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased on arrival.
“Witnesses report that Charles Bellamy, 57, rode his bicycle across S. College in an area that did not have a marked crosswalk or stoplights,” the WPD said in a news release. “Due to his dark clothing and the fact that it was nighttime, the driver was unable to see him. No charges are expected.”
