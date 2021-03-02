Visit Bald Head Island on a virtual field trip

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children are invited to take a field trip without leaving home.
The Bald Head Island Conservancy offers virtual field trips over Zoom.
Marissa Blackburn, Senior Educator at the Bald Head Island Conservancy, said the field trips allow the organization to reach more people.
“One of the great things about the virtual field trips is that we are able to reach a larger audience than we would normally so with our in person field trips,” she said. “They are pretty limited to who can get to the island and back in a school day but with a virtual field trips we reach schools in New Jersey in Tennessee so there’s no limit to the kids that we are reaching.”
During the field trips, Blackburn highlights the reptiles, sea turtles and marine tide pool animals that call the island home.
She even handles some of the live animals, including Gloria, a box turtle, and Larry, a corn snake.
“Usually, the kids are so excited to see live animals and they want to share about the animals they have, so it’s a great way to connect with the animals we have and talk about the care we provide and also the special characteristics all of these animals have,” she said. “It helps to make it interactive.”
To schedule a virtual field trip, contact Blackburn at Marissa@BHIC.org.
More about the Bald Head Island Conservancy can be found here.
