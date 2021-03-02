NHC Board of Commissioners receives vaccine update

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners received an update on the vaccine roll out in the county at a meeting Monday evening.
So far, the county and New Hanover Regional Medical Center together have given 78,889 COVID-19 vaccinations.
With the FDA’s approval of emergency use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the county is expected to start getting them soon. Officials do not know how many they will get or when they can expect them.
At the meeting tonight, Donna Fako the director of health and human services, said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is 72% effective, after 28 days, in preventing moderate to severe illness. She said it won’t stop you from getting the virus, but it will lessen your symptoms if you do get it.
Last week, the county held a vaccine clinic for education staff where they were able to get around 2000 shots in the arms of educators. They plan to hold another this coming Wednesday at the Department of Health and Human Services, Trask Middle School, and The Pointe Theater.
“I’d say around 2000, I believe, last Wednesday, and about 100 and something did not show up so we took that into account this week. And, starting the vaccinations at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and running until 8 p.m. so that we can get those pre-school workers and other people who work till 5:00,” said chair of the NHC board of commissioners Julia Olson-Bosman.
The board also voted unanimously to approved the rezoning of a little more than 60 acres of land for the new Whiskey Trail development on South College Road.
Some residents spoke out against the development at the meeting citing how much traffic this might cause.
“My only opposition is I just wanted it scaled back some because they are saying it will probably add 8900 hundred car trips per day by 2024. I basically just wanted it scaled back by 20 percent,” said Ronald Mays, a resident that lives in that area.
