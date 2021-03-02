Loved ones remember Sunset Beach man killed by suspected drunk driver

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Two different families are in mourning after a suspected drunk driver hit two men with his car.
Troopers say Mint Greene of Sunset Beach and Robert Winslow of Cary died on the side of Highway 904 after a man driving a SUV hit them while they were standing in Greene’s driveway.
People who knew Mint Greene say he will be remembered as a family man, an experienced repairman and someone who went out of his way to help his neighbors.
Most people who have ridden down Highway 904 would remember his house and know Greene as “the lawnmower man.” Riding lawn mowers, push mowers, pressure washers and a mountain of golf clubs cover the front yard of the home.
His family and friends say they could always rely on him to fix anything, and count on him to lend a hand if they ever needed help.
Alonzo Jenerette lives across the street and has known Greene his entire life. He vividly remembers how Greene came to the aid of his elderly mother several times after she fell.
He was at home when the crash happened and heard the boom from the collision. Jenerette knew something was wrong when he didn’t see Greene outside.
Since Saturday afternoon, Seaside Road has been quiet and the mood has been somber.
“I’m so used to hearing lawnmowers first thing in the morning. I’m so used to hearing music, because he played this music and stuff and I don’t hear that anymore,” said Jenerette.“He was an all around man, a Mr. Fix it man, he was just really well known.”
Greene’s sudden and senseless death has shocked the entire community. As friends and family grapple with the loss, Jenerette says there’s a lesson to be learned by this tragedy.
“Give people flowers while they’re living because you never know when it’s their time to go. If you have someone in your life that has a heart to help let them help,” said Jenerette.
Whether he was tinkering with a riding mower or tending to his elderly neighbors Greene always seemed to save the day. Despite all the tools in his toolbox though, his friends and family must rely on their faith and each other to fix their broken hearts.
“I know he’s sleeping with the Angels in his new home and he will be missed,” added Jenerette.
