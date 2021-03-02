Horror movie “Static” recruiters post casting call for little league teams

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TW Cast and Recruit issued a casting call Tuesday seeking little league teams for the horror movie “Static” currently filming in Wilmington.
“Static” is the working title for the movie, “The Black Phone” starring Ethan Hawke.
Little league teams (ages 11-13) are needed to participate in one of the establishing scenes of the movie; filming will take place March 20th.
Parents of players will be guaranteed compensation of $64 for eight hours of filming and time and a half for every hour beyond eight; a donation will also be made to teams that participate.
Players and guardians will be required to attend a fitting and have two COVID-19 tests the week before filming. Additional compensation of $20 for each of these will be provided.
Click here if interested and follow instructions on how to submit a general submission for a role.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.