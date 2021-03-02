Horror movie “Static” recruiters post casting call for little league teams

Horror movie “Static” recruiters post casting call for little league teams
Little league teams (ages 11-13) are needed to participate in one of the establishing scenes of the movie
By WECT Staff | March 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 5:38 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TW Cast and Recruit issued a casting call Tuesday seeking little league teams for the horror movie “Static” currently filming in Wilmington.

“Static” is the working title for the movie, “The Black Phone” starring Ethan Hawke.

[ Ethan Hawke’s horror thriller “The Black Phone” will film in Wilmington next month ]

Little league teams (ages 11-13) are needed to participate in one of the establishing scenes of the movie; filming will take place March 20th.

Parents of players will be guaranteed compensation of $64 for eight hours of filming and time and a half for every hour beyond eight; a donation will also be made to teams that participate.

Players and guardians will be required to attend a fitting and have two COVID-19 tests the week before filming. Additional compensation of $20 for each of these will be provided.

Click here if interested and follow instructions on how to submit a general submission for a role.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.