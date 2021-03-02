Gov. Cooper to hold COVID-19 briefing today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update during a news conference Tuesday, March 2.
WRAL News is reporting that Cooper is expected to open Group 3 vaccinations to all frontline essential workers on Wednesday, although counties will still be able to make their own determinations and specifications about who receives the vaccine.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services previously had announced that frontline essential workers would start receiving the vaccine on March 10.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. You can watch it live here.
