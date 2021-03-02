Get Fit With 6: March Challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month is all about strengthening your core. As always there are also some cardio exercises.
This month includes mostly planks, reverse leg lunges, and jump squats. There are also crunches and sumos peppered in.
The idea for these challenges is change up the exercises so you don’t get bored doing one routine.
Plank
Forearms on the ground and feet on the tips of your toes.
Hold the position making sure your back is like a table top.
Be sure you don’t dip your back to the floor or raise your rear end.
Reverse Lunge
Can be done with or without dumbbells.
Feet should width apart.
Extend your right leg backwards.
Dip your knee and push down toward the floor.
Return right leg to the standing position.
Alternate between right and left leg.
Squat Jumps
Feet together, arms together bent at the elbow and in front of your chest.
Bend down for the squat then as you come back up jump and land with your feet should width apart, arms out wide.
Repeat movement without stopping.
Sumos
Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width apart and turn your feet out, externally rotating your hips.
With your hands clasped together at your chest, push your hips back and squat down, keeping your back straight and your upper body lifted.
Burpees Regular Version
Hop up, down, lay your whole body on the ground, pull back in then hop up.
Modified Version
Same stance with your feet. Bring yourself all the way down, walk legs out, back in and hop up.
