First Alert Forecast: March delivers a chilly slap!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! After several days with temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and 80s... step outside this Tuesday and you will have little doubt a cold front recently passed through the Cape Fear Region. Plentiful clouds and nippy northerly breezes will help pin temperatures in the 40s to, at most, 50s all day, so keep a warm layer of clothing handy!