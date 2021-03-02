First Alert Forecast: March delivers a chilly slap!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! After several days with temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and 80s... step outside this Tuesday and you will have little doubt a cold front recently passed through the Cape Fear Region. Plentiful clouds and nippy northerly breezes will help pin temperatures in the 40s to, at most, 50s all day, so keep a warm layer of clothing handy!
In your First Alert Forecast for the longer range... a wave of low pressure will bring a damp and dreary Wednesday, Thursday will have a nice and sunny vibe, and Saturday may harbor a sneaky quick shower system. Catch more details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any place you choose with your WECT Weather App!
