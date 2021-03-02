First Alert Forecast: March delivers a chilly slap and showers for Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Great to see you late on this Tuesday. After several days with temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and 80s... we only managed to crack the 50s. Temperatures will dip back into the 40s overnight amid nippy northerly breezes. Additionally we’ll watch for a front to drive north again by an area of low pressure, bringing growing chances for rain overnight and through part of your Wednesday.