First Alert Forecast: March delivers a chilly slap and showers for Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Great to see you late on this Tuesday. After several days with temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and 80s... we only managed to crack the 50s. Temperatures will dip back into the 40s overnight amid nippy northerly breezes. Additionally we’ll watch for a front to drive north again by an area of low pressure, bringing growing chances for rain overnight and through part of your Wednesday.
By late Wednesday afternoon, skies are likely to break apart providing clear skies and a trip to the refrigerator with temperatures in the upper 30s or lower 40s. Thursday will have a nice and sunny vibe, and Saturday may harbor a sneaky quick shower system. Catch more details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any place you choose with your WECT Weather App!
