Executive Order re-establishes work search requirement for new unemployment claims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Executive Order No. 200 issued by Governor Roy Cooper Monday establishes flexible work search requirements to help bridge the employment gap for new claimants applying for unemployment benefits after March 14, 2021.
The mandate is intended to help North Carolinians return to work and ensure they can access job seeking assistance that is available through NCWorks and other state-sponsored job search programs.
“More jobs are being created as we begin to emerge from the pandemic, and people who are out of work need help getting them. Unemployment payments have been critical for families and we want them to have jobs before the payments end,” said Governor Cooper.
As many people are still burdened by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Order allows some flexibility of the work search laws. The Department of Commerce is also directed to establish a broad set of qualifying reemployment activities.
For assistance searching for work in North Carolina, job seekers can visit NCWorks.gov for remote services or call 1-855-NCWORKS.
