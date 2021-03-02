Cooper expected to open Group 3 vaccinations to frontline essential workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Frontline essential workers will be able to roll up their sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccine, starting this Wednesday.
Sources close to WRAL News say Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to open Group 3 vaccinations to all frontline essential on Wednesday, although counties will still be able to make their own determinations and specifications about who receives the vaccine.
The state Department of Health and Human Services had previously announced that frontline essential workers would start receiving the vaccine on March 10.
Sources said Cooper is expected to make the announcement during his briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m.
