Columbus County Sheriff appointed interim manager of Animal Shelter

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a closed session and no public discussion, the Columbus County Board of Commissioners appointed Sheriff Jody Greene as the interim Animal Control Manager on Monday night.
The move came at the second half of the Commissioner’s meeting following a closed session. A motion was made to appoint Greene to the interim role starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday - but as for any reasons why - they did not say.
Loretta Shipman was the Animal Control Director prior to the action taken, the meeting can be viewed online.
