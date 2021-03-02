City Council discusses possible Greenville Loop Road safety improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s not a long road, but in Wilmington, it is one that has seen its share of indictments, and residents along Greenville Loop Road have been asking the city for years to help solve the issues with the road.
Accidents, deaths, and close calls are a common occurrence according to residents who live in the area and travel the route daily.
Numerous studies have been conducted at the location, however, city residents have complained that little has been done to protect the lives of travelers on the road.
On Monday, Wilmington’s City Council received an update from Denys Vielkanowitz, the city’s traffic engineer about what the city has discussed, and what recommendations are being made.
Concerns with the road are nothing new, in 2002 a request was made to lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph, and from February to April of that year a trial was conducted at the lower speed.
Then, in May of 2003, city staff recommended changing the speed limit to 40 mph, and 30 mph in the school zone as well as adding a separate bike path to help aid in incidents.
Although the recommendations were from 2003, current data still supports the study recommendations, Vielkanowitz said.
Traffic engineering has conducted additional reviews of the curve and conditions and have a few recommendations.
One of the suggestions is for the city to install flexible posts to help drivers maintain their lane position on the inside of the curve, as well as a supplemental white lines on either side of the posts. Vielkanowitz also said it is possible to adjust the outer line of the curve in order to allow for a thicker double-yellow line in the middle of the turn to create a separation of vehicles between the lanes.
None of the options will narrow the lanes at all, he said.
Modifications to road signs are also a suggestion traffic engineering is suggesting. Now action was taken at the agenda briefing on Monday and you can watch the entire presentation online.
