Burgaw man indicted on federal charges after months-long drug investigation

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A Burgaw man has been indicted on federal charges following a months-long drug investigation by county and federal law enforcement.
According to a news release, detectives with Pender County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit assisted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) with the arrest of Christopher Richard Herring at his home on Piney Woods Road on Feb. 26.
The sheriff’s office said that a federal indictment was served on Herring, who fled from the home but was caught by officers.
“A trafficking amount of crack cocaine was found on Mr. Herring during his arrest,” the news release stated.
Herring was booked into the Pender County Jail under no bond.
