Bladen County school board selects new superintendent

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Education formally chose a new superintendent during a special meeting Monday night.
According to a news release, board members voted 7-2 to promote interim superintendent Dr. Jason Atkinson to the permanent position. His contract begins March 15, 2021, through June 30, 2023, district officials stated.
Atkinson had been serving in the interim role after former superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor resigned in January to take over as deputy state superintendent for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
District officials say Atkinson came to Bladen County Schools from Hoke County in July 2013 to serve as the district’s technology director. He previously worked for Bladen County Schools as a band teacher at East Bladen High School from July 2003 until June 30, 2005.
Atkinson assumed additional duties of the K-12 curriculum director and the director of federal programs, following the retirement of Dr. Tanya Head, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, in July 2018. Two years later, he was promoted to fill the permanent position.
Atkinson holds a bachelor’s degree in K-12 music education from UNC-Pembroke, a master’s in K-12 music education from UNC-Pembroke, a master’s in instructional technology from East Carolina University, an education specialist postgraduate degree from Liberty University, and a doctoral degree in ministry in worship from Liberty University.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.