Azalea Festival’s ‘BOLO for Blooms’ event kicks off this year’s celebration

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2021 year’s Azalea Festival is underway, but due to COVID-19, the festival is going to be a little bit different this year.
The event ‘BOLO for Blooms’ has started and it is a photo contest that takes place online and is described as a virtual bloom watch party.
All you have to do is get photos of yourself with an azalea bloom, toss up a peace sign, and use the hashtag #bolo4blooms. Winners for first bloom and a random winner will be drawn weekly for five weeks.
“The picture with the most votes WINS the Grand Prize of two Main Stage Concert Tickets for Sublime with Rome/Michael Franti & Spearhead on Thursday, August 19th and two Main Stage Concert Tickets for the Friday, August 20 Avett Brothers Concert,” according to the festival.
