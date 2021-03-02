American Airlines reinstates nonstop service between ILM and Chicago

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - American Airlines has reinstated its nonstop service between Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD).
The service will run daily from May 6 through Oct. 6.
“We are excited and thankful that American is reinstating this nonstop service. With enhanced safety measures, implemented by ILM airport as well as our travel partners, ILM’s passengers can feel safe flying. We look forward to a strong Summer schedule with nonstop destinations,” said Julie Wilsey, ILM Airport Director.
From May 6 though Oct. 6, there will be an arriving flight at ILM from ORD at 12:27 p.m. and a departing flight to ORD at 2:20 p.m. every day.
There also well be additional daily flights from June 5 to Sept 4 - a flight arriving from ORD at 2:56 p.m. and a flight departing for ORD at 3:57 p.m.
