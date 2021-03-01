Troopers: Two men struck, killed by suspected drunk driver while standing in driveway of Brunswick County home

According a news release, Dakota Reiswig, 26, of Ocean Isle Beach, was driving his 1998 Toyota SUV south on N.C. 904 (Seaside Road) around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and struck two pedestrians standing at a private residence. Reiswig also hit a parked Hyundai SUV that was in the driveway before crashing into a ditch.