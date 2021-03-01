Southport launches new system to keep residents and visitors informed

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport is launching a new system called ‘Southport Connected’ on Monday to keep residents and visitors informed and connected.
“Our community notification system ‘Southport Connected!’ gives residents, businesses, and visitors 24/7 access to important emergency alerts as well as general community updates. Southport Connected! is built on the Onsolve CodeRED communication system to ensure efficient, secure messaging via phone, email, and text,” according to the town’s website.
The system will provide updates and alerts to those in Southport during different situations.
According to the town, “There are several benefits to enrolling in the SOUTHPORT CONNECTED! Community Notification System,
- During a crisis, real-time updates can provide life-saving instructions and information.
- Notifications are on the go with you. You can receive important alerts and updates directly to your cell phone, home phone, text, or email.
- You’ll receive Southport-specific alerts and updates on both emergency and non-emergency topics that matter to our community.
- You’ll be notified when there are Public Services announcements or emergency situations that specifically impact your home or business location.
- Your personal data is secure in the Onsolve CodeRED system, which is used nation-wide by emergency services teams and municipalities.”
You can find more information like how to enroll online now.
