Socially distant Easter Bunny hops into Wilmington later this month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Spring is on the way and despite the ongoing pandemic, kids will still have a chance this year to visit with the Easter Bunny at Independence Mall.
Visits will be contactless and socially distant to ensure everyone’s safety, and face coverings might be required, depending on state guidelines.
The Easter Bunny will be at the mall later this month for Easter photos starting March 18 through April 3.
Reservations should be made online but walk-in visits are also welcome.
