North Carolina to receive Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the state will receive more than 80,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use authorization of the vaccine on Saturday, and approximately 4 million doses will be delivered to states this week with 16 million by the end of March and 100 million by the end of June.
“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” said Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, the secretary for NCDHHS.
Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, the J&J vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage and, as a result, can be more easily shipped, stored, and administered, factors that should help to increase the number of vaccination sites and make them more accessible, health officials say.
As with many virus vaccines, the NCDHHS is warning of possible reactions to the new J&J shot. Such temporary reactions could include a sore arm, fever, headache, or feeling tired and achy for a day or two.
“COVID-19 vaccines and the continued use of the 3 Ws are the most effective ways to help North Carolina stop the spread of COVID-19, get us back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love,” said Cohen.
