Non-profit set to appeal city council for community center lease to curb youth violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Youth violence has gotten worse since the pandemic began and one organization wants to help bring those numbers down by charging only a dollar a year to do it.
Voyage Wilmington is asking the city of Wilmington to renew a lease that they formerly had over the Hemenway Community Center. They are asking for a nine-year lease for a dollar each year. The goal is to combat the increase in youth violence. Genna Wirth is the executive director of Voyage Wilmington. She says the pandemic has played a significant role in the increase in youth and gun related violence in the area.
" Children being cooped up in their homes, obviously there is less community enrichment events or extracurricular activities available to them and that’s why we are doing our best to provide as much in person programming to them as possible.”
LeVal Snoddy is founder and developer of PV2R, or pivot via virtual reality. He is collaborating with Voyage Wilmington and believes at-risk youth can be exposed to worlds and experiences they may have never seen.
" When you have the possibility of showing children different possibilities in their lives, then they have something to strive for. "
Wirth wants today’s young adults to go on a Voyage to a successful future, and will ask city council on Tuesday to allow her to be the leader.
