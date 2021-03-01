New Hanover County Commissioners set joint meeting with Board of Education

“Notice is hereby given that the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold a Joint Special Meeting with the New Hanover County Board of Education on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the Andre’ Mallette Training Center at the New Hanover County Government Center, 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 135, Wilmington, NC. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss county and school system priorities,” according to an announcement.