New Hanover Co. to consider revisions to body art rules

The March 16 meeting will be held via teleconference, with a limited number of members and staff gathering in the Lucie Harrell Conference Room in the New Hanover County Government Complex at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington. The public can listen to the meeting by dialing 415-655-0003 on Tuesday, March 16 at 8 a.m. When prompted for the meeting identification number, press 808 594 284, then the pound sign (#).