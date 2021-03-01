Man accused of setting N.C. deputy’s home on fire, saying ‘you had this coming’

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of setting fire to a Caldwell County deputy’s home Sunday while one person was inside.
Officials say 41-year-old William Junior Sisk approached the deputy’s home on Morrison Place in Granite Falls and set the home on fire. Surveillance captured Sisk throwing a large bucket of liquid on the front door of the home and setting fire to the home with a lighter, officials say.
One person was inside the home at the time but no one was hurt.
“Sisk can be heard making the statements ‘now you are going to die’ and ‘you had this coming’ on the video footage,” deputies say.
Sisk, who lives near the deputy, was identified as a suspect and taken into custody. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson. Sisk was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond.
