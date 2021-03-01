Heide Trask football program quarantining after COVID-19 exposure, games rescheduled

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A total of 39 people with the Heide Trask football program are quarantining following a COVID-19 exposure.
The team was only one game into the season that was disrupted by the pandemic.
“While it’s certainly disappointing to pause the season after just one game, we know that the safety and the health of our players and staff is the top priority,” Heide Trask interim athletic director Ed Gilroy said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and work with our school nurses to make sure all safety protocols are followed.”
Who games are being rescheduled due to the exposure.
“The Titans are working to reschedule their upcoming games at Pender High (March 5) and against East Carteret (March 12). Heide Trask is scheduled to return to the field on March 19 at home against Croatan,” according to a press release.
