First Alert Forecast: significantly cooler temperatures in store for Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Monday, thanks for checking in, and welcome to meteorological spring! This year, astronomical spring begins March 20, but meteorological spring always begins March 1. March, April, and May - the months where the average temperatures climb at their steepest rate - comprise meteorological spring. Wintry temperatures and patterns can still happen in this transitional season, of course, but you should expect more days with temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and 80s as meteorological spring progresses. You might say this past weekend was a spring preview!
Wilmington was able to sneak up to 83 degrees before today’s line of showers and storms cooled things off. Despite the clouds, temperatures will continue to crash through the 50s to the lower 40s this evening and overnight respectively, as northerly breezes sweep in. Clouds will remain a staple of the forecast for Tuesday, but temperatures return to the wintry 40s and 50s for highs. Odds for showers will be slim as the front that brought the aforementioned showers stalls to our south.
Your First Alert Forecast goes on to house a separate rain system Wednesday. Catch these items, and others, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook deeper into this new month of March for any location you choose with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
