First Alert Forecast: significantly cooler temperatures in store for Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Monday, thanks for checking in, and welcome to meteorological spring! This year, astronomical spring begins March 20, but meteorological spring always begins March 1. March, April, and May - the months where the average temperatures climb at their steepest rate - comprise meteorological spring. Wintry temperatures and patterns can still happen in this transitional season, of course, but you should expect more days with temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and 80s as meteorological spring progresses. You might say this past weekend was a spring preview!