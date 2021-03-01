First Alert Forecast: showery cold front on the way

Monday will feature more unseasonable warmth across the Cape Fear Region as a showery cold front approaches. Expect early afternoon highs in the deep 70s to locally near 80 on the mainland and 60s to near 70 for the beaches. Mixed sunny, cloudy, and foggy skies will trend more exclusively cloudy by afternoon as a solid or broken line of showers approaches from the north and west. School pickup and evening commute times carry decent rain odds, so keep an eye out! A rogue lightning bolt or thunder rumble is possible but, at this time, the risk for severe storms appears quite low with this setup.