First Alert Forecast: showery cold front on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you, thanks for checking in, and welcome to meteorological spring! This year, astronomical spring begins March 20, but meteorological spring always begins March 1. March, April, and May - the months where the average temperatures climb at their steepest rate - comprise meteorological spring. Wintry temperatures and patterns can still happen in this transitional season, of course, but you should expect more days with temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and 80s as meteorological spring progresses. You might say this past weekend was a spring preview!
Monday will feature more unseasonable warmth across the Cape Fear Region as a showery cold front approaches. Expect early afternoon highs in the deep 70s to locally near 80 on the mainland and 60s to near 70 for the beaches. Mixed sunny, cloudy, and foggy skies will trend more exclusively cloudy by afternoon as a solid or broken line of showers approaches from the north and west. School pickup and evening commute times carry decent rain odds, so keep an eye out! A rogue lightning bolt or thunder rumble is possible but, at this time, the risk for severe storms appears quite low with this setup.
Following the cold frontal passage, your First Alert Forecast goes on to house a chillier Tuesday and a separate rain system Wednesday. Catch these items, and others, in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook deeper into this new month of March for any location you choose with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.