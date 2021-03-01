Crews battle house fire in Supply

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were able to escape a house fire in the Supply area Monday morning.
The fire was first reported in the 100 block of Stoney Chimney Road around 9:20 a.m.
According to officials at the scene, a woman and her baby were in the home when the fire started in the walls on the second floor but were able to get out safely.
There is no word on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage caused to the house at this time.
The American Red Cross has been called to assist the family.
