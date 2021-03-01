Chadbourn man arrested for murder of missing Bladen County woman

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Chadbourn man is accused of killing a missing Bladen County woman, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Timothy Ray Cain II, 28, was taken into custody in Cerro Gordo on Feb. 26 and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Jacqueline Elaine Landreth of Clarkton. Landreth was reported missing by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office last week after she was last seen on Feb. 8.
Cain is also facing a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly stole Landreth’s truck, cell phone, and cash at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office stated.
The sheriff’s office said Landreth’s body was found off of Klondyke Road near Chadbourn on Feb. 24. Columbus County investigators also found her 2001 GMC Sierra truck on the same day.
Cain is currently in the Columbus County jail under no bond.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.