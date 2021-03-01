Celebrities wear clothes bought from local vintage shop for Golden Globes 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 2021 Golden Globe nominee Ethan Hawke and his wife Ryan were spotted wearing vintage clothing, bought at Second Skin Vintage, Castle Street in Wilmington, at the virtual event held on Sunday, February 28.
Second Skin Vintage is operated by Karen Oetting who said at first, she didn’t realize that Hawke was in her store. Even though his wife was talking about the Golden Globe nomination, Oetting says she has lots of people who work in film and television come into the store, so it didn’t dawn on her until he emerged from the fitting room.
“He did come out of the fitting room without his mask on and that’s when I kind of had an internal heart attack and realized that Ethan Hawke was, in fact, shopping in my store for his Golden Globes suit,” said Oetting. “Sure enough, they were both wearing garments they purchased at the store. I was actually surprised.”
She posted this observation on the Second Skin Vintage Facebook page Monday.
“Honored that Ethan and Ryan Hawke not only chose to shop in our store, but then wore their vintage during the event.”
Ethan Hawke was nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role as white abolitionist, John Brown in the Showtime series “The Good Lord Bird.”
