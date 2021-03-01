Break out the beach towel (and the wallet), paid parking begins today in several beach towns

SOUTHEAST, N.C. (WECT) - Warmer weather has already started making an appearance in the Cape Fear region and with the warmer weather comes trips to the beach, but as of March 1, those trips will likely cost you.
Paid parking programs are nothing new to some beach towns in the region, and in Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach, those programs start Monday.
In Carolina Beach, parking enforcement begins at 8 a.m. and goes all the way until 10 p.m. In Wrightsville Beach parking is enforced from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and until 8 p.m. in several parking lots.
You can find both Carolina Beach’s and Wrightsville Beach’s parking programs online.
And starting this year the Town of North Topsail Beach is also charging for parking starting at 9 a.m. and going until 5 p.m.
On-street parking is no longer permitted in the town and visitors have to park in lots.
The Town of Kure Beach and the Town of Surf City are also implementing paid parking programs which are set to begin in April.
