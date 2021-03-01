Bitty & Beau’s announcing another location for 8th franchise

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s only been one week since Bitty & Beau’s announced their 7th franchised location in Pennsylvania, now, the coffee shop is set to reveal another new location on Monday morning.
The announcement will take place at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the company’s Facebook page.
Franchises already have been announced for Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Washington, D.C., Athens, Ga., Waco, Texas, and Boston.
The company currently has shops open in Wilmington, Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.