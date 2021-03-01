Bitty & Beau’s announcing another location for 8th franchise

Bitty & Beau’s announcing another location for 8th franchise
Bitty and Beau's in Wilmington (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | March 1, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST - Updated March 1 at 5:16 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s only been one week since Bitty & Beau’s announced their 7th franchised location in Pennsylvania, now, the coffee shop is set to reveal another new location on Monday morning.

The announcement will take place at 8 a.m. on Monday, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Franchises already have been announced for Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Washington, D.C., Athens, Ga., Waco, Texas, and Boston.

The company currently has shops open in Wilmington, Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.

Big announcement tomorrow! 8am ET

Posted by Bitty & Beau's Coffee on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.