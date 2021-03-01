Annual testing shows NC students struggling to learn science, math and reading amid pandemic

“We knew in the abstract that these test results would be disturbing, but it is even more difficult to see them on paper. The math and literacy results speak to a problem that pre-dates COVID, and the pandemic has unfortunately exacerbated this problem,” Truitt said. “However, these results sharpen the department’s resolve, and underscore why literacy will continue to be a statewide priority for us moving forward. We will not allow for this pandemic to be a generational hurdle that impacts students long term.”