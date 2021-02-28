Wilmington’s second street mural is getting a little TLC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The second street mural also known as the ‘I BELIEVE IN WILMINGTON’ mural has been around for a few years. Due to the location and the direct sunlight, the mural needed to be repainted.
The project was started by William Mellon the owner of Manna restaurant and some of the other business owners in the area. They wanted to showcase their love for the city.
The project raises money for NourishNC by selling merchandise with a picture of the mural on it. You can also the hashtag #secondstreetmural to show your support.
The artist of the second street mural Ryan Capron says now in the age COVID the mural has taken on a new meaning.
“Its affected all of us and ya know its been quite a roller coaster. So, anything we can do to all come together and support each other and show support for a neighborhood and our community, for each other that’s what it’s about.,” said Capron
If you would like to show support you can go to their website.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.