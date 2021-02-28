First Alert Forecast: showers return Monday, cooler by Tuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello, and Happy Sunday afternoon to you! What a way to wrap up February, as we make another run at at record high. Yesterday, WIlmington tied the record high of 82 set back in 1962 and today, 85 will be the number to aim for, which was also set in 1962. It will be a close call as temperatures swell to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Additional clouds will work to screen the warming sun, and 50-degree water temperatures and the onshore breeze flow will limit temperature growth near the coast to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Look for mild overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.