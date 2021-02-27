Second mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second mass vaccination clinic will be held at Bank of America Stadium this weekend with plans to vaccinate 20,000 people.
The clinic is one of several to happen through a public-private partnership between Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway. The mass vaccination clinics have been held at Bank of America Stadium and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Vaccinations at the second clinic will begin Friday and run through Sunday. Further details have not yet been provided.
Through the partnership, about 36,000 people were vaccinated over the course of two previous weekends with scalability at a rate of nearly 1,500 vaccinations per hour.
“Over six days in January, Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports and Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway partnered to apply each company’s unique strengths in logistics, health care and managing large events to vaccinate about 36,000 people in the Charlotte area,” a release from the partnership read.
The average time from start to finish for the process was 25-30 minutes for each patient, including the CDC-recommended observation time of 15-30 minutes.
The partnership collaborated on a playbook detailing the learnings from the mass vaccination events to help other communities all across the country replicate the successful approaches taken locally. The playbook has been shared with officials from President Biden’s administration and sent to all of the nation’s governors, according to a release.
The goal is to administer one million doses of the vaccine by July 4, 2021.
Charlotte Area Transit System is providing increased access to the event from Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28.
CATS riders can access Bank of America Stadium via the Route 5-Sprinter Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28 and Route 77x North Mecklenburg Express Saturday, February 27 to Sunday, February 28 by stopping at two temporary bus stops:
- Outbound: Church Street & Stonewall Street
- Inbound: Morehead Street & Mint Street
Community members in North Mecklenburg County can access the Route 77X-North Mecklenburg Express bus service at the following four park and rides: Davidson-Gateway, Cornelius, Huntersville-Northcross and Huntersville-Gateway.
