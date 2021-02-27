First Alert Forecast: a taste of spring as we wrap up February

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Saturday afternoon! We have already seen a lot of sun on this Saturday. Southwest breezes have pushed afternoon highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s away from the coast. Wilmington’s high is close to the record of 82 set in 1962. Closer to the coast with wind off the water highs have been stuck in the upper 60s.
Tonight will be mild with lows only dipping into upper 50s. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy but areas of dense fog may develop overnight. A few showers may greet you Sunday morning as moisture moves in from the southwest, but overall it will be a nice, early preview of Spring. Expect a few more clouds and temperatures to be just a touch cooler than what we saw on Saturday.
Unsettled weather will be the story next week as March begins, along with some roller coaster temperatures.
