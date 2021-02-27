First Alert Forecast: a mild final February weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - great to see you on this Saturday morning! Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range opens with a weekend warming trend as Friday’s front lifts back to the north. Beach communities will make a run through the 60s Saturday and Sunday and, for some inland communities, temperatures could even briefly crack 80! Skies will vary with sun, clouds and even some patchy fog. A few showers may greet you Sunday morning as moisture moves in from the southwest, but overall it will be a nice, early preview of Spring.