First Alert Forecast: a mild final February weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - great to see you on this Saturday morning! Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range opens with a weekend warming trend as Friday’s front lifts back to the north. Beach communities will make a run through the 60s Saturday and Sunday and, for some inland communities, temperatures could even briefly crack 80! Skies will vary with sun, clouds and even some patchy fog. A few showers may greet you Sunday morning as moisture moves in from the southwest, but overall it will be a nice, early preview of Spring.
Unsettled weather will be the story next week as March begins, along with some roller coaster temperatures. Catch some of these items and a peek into next week with your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook even deeper into March for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And have a happy and safe weekend!
