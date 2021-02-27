Elizabethtown PD seeks help identifying suspects from break-ins

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened early in the morning of Saturday, February 20, 2021.
One of the break-ins was at the Golden Run Chinese restaurant in Westgate Plaza, Elizabethtown; the other was at the No. 1 Chinese Restaurant at 318 S. Poplar Street, Elizabethtown.
Anyone who can identify the suspects in the pictures or who has information regarding the break-ins, is asked to contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at (910) 862-3125.
