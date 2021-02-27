Brunswick County searching for missing 15-year-old

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Leland.
Amanda Grace Foster has blonde hair and blue eyes, she is 5′3″ and was last seen wearing jeans, a plaid shirt, and rainbow Crocs.
She was last seen Saturday morning around 10 at a residence on Grainger Circle in Leland.
“Anyone with information should contact the Capt. Edwards at 910-713-8008 or call 911,” according to a Facebook post.
