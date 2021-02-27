Brunswick County searching for missing 15-year-old

Amanda Grace Foster was last seen at 10 am on Saturday, February 27th 2021. (Source: Credit: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | February 27, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 4:10 PM

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl from Leland.

Amanda Grace Foster has blonde hair and blue eyes, she is 5′3″ and was last seen wearing jeans, a plaid shirt, and rainbow Crocs.

She was last seen Saturday morning around 10 at a residence on Grainger Circle in Leland.

“Anyone with information should contact the Capt. Edwards at 910-713-8008 or call 911,” according to a Facebook post.

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Saturday, February 27, 2021

