WPD: Woman wanted in connection to hit and run

WPD: Woman wanted in connection to hit and run
The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman it says was involved in a hit and run. (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | February 26, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 1:26 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman it says was involved in a hit and run.

“Police are searching for 24-year-old Kira Marie Mitchell of Wilmington due to her involvement in a hit and run causing around $5,000 in damages and several other charges,” a WPD Facebook post states.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

WANTED Police are searching for 24-year-old Kira Marie Mitchell of Wilmington due to her involvement in a hit and run...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Friday, February 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.