WPD: Woman wanted in connection to hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman it says was involved in a hit and run.
“Police are searching for 24-year-old Kira Marie Mitchell of Wilmington due to her involvement in a hit and run causing around $5,000 in damages and several other charges,” a WPD Facebook post states.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
