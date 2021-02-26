Wilmington Sharks propose $15K in improvements to Buck Hardee Field in lieu of fees owed to city

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Sharks baseball team is hoping the city of Wilmington will approve a resolution that would allow the team to use money it owes the city in usage fees and instead invest the funds in much-sought-after improvements to Buck Hardee Field.
According to documents prepared for the March 2 city council meeting, the Sharks, also known as Jawsome Entertainment LLC, still owes the city approximately $15,000 in daily usage fees from the 2019 baseball season.
The coronavirus pandemic dealt a financial blow to the Sharks when the Coastal Plain League was forced to cancel its 2020 season, which kept the team from hosting any home games last year. Additionally, the team’s lease with the city expired on Aug. 31, 2020.
The proposal states that the Sharks would spend the past due monies on improvements that would include a new home run porch seating area in right field and several heavy-duty picnic tables that the team said would improve social distancing and provide additional seating capacity.
“The city will receive value for such improvements equivalent to the 2019 rent, while providing the team more flexibility as it rebounds from missing the entire 2020 season,” Matt Perry, president of the Wilmington Sharks, wrote in a letter to city council.
The Sharks have long sought upgrades to Buck Hardee Field — located in the Legion Stadium Sports Complex and the team’s home for nearly 25 years — and met with city and county officials in early 2020 to pitch $2 million in renovations.
Also in the proposal, the Sharks expect to host up to 34 home games in 2021, which would be an eight-game increase from 2019, and are asking the city to enter into three, one-year lease agreements with a per-game rental fee of $625 in 2021, $655 in 2022, and $685 in 2023.
“We’re excited to get back to the business of baseball and fun in 2021, and we appreciated your consideration of our request and your continued support.” Perry wrote.
The Legion Stadium Commission met on Feb. 22 to hear the Sharks’ proposal and unanimously voted to recommend the improvements in lieu of back payments and agreed to the per-game rental fee structure in 2021 and 2022.
If the resolution is approved, city staff will have to sign off on the proposed renovations which would become city property once completed.
The Wilmington City Council will consider the resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting at the Wilmington Convention Center. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
