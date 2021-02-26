Spill sends up to 170,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into tributary

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A spill sent approximately 150,000 to 170,000 gallons of wastewater into a tributary, according to Brunswick County Public Utilities.
The untreated wastewater came from a 8″ sewer force main failure near 551 Calabash Road near Carolina Shores.
The spill is being blamed on recent heavy rains, which caused the roadway to settle.
The utility believes the sewage spill began at midnight on Feb. 25.
It was discovered at 12:45 p.m. Thurs. and fixed by 4 p.m.
Crews believe approximately 150,000 to 170,000 gallons of untreated wastewater reached the Caw Caw Drainage, which is a tributary to the Waccamaw River.
